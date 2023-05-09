Harmony: The Fall of Reverie - First Impressions of Don't Nod's upcoming emotional adventure

HQ

The name Don't Nod makes us almost immediately think of captivating, story-driven games paired with breath-taking visuals that explore profound and challenging aspects of life. Life is Strange, the studio's acclaimed and awarded graphic adventure series that released in 2015, is a shining example of their unparalleled attention to detail, care, and craftsmanship. Each title they produce is meticulously prepared, with quality storytelling.

The studio is launching a new graphic adventure soon, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, in which we will have the pleasure to play in full next month on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. With that in mind, I had the opportunity to delve into this new universe, and it has left me with a positive impression.

Meet Polly, our travel companion on a new adventure. After years away from her city, she returns home when her mother disappears without a trace. Upon arrival, she finds out that everything has changed, so has she. Little by little, she discovers that she is gifted with clairvoyance and is connected to a parallel world called Reverie. Within this mysterious realm, she encounters grand desires and powerful human ambitions such as the pursuit of happiness, power, glory, and even chaos. Each of these forces interacts with her in unique manners, shaping her journey in different ways.

As our protagonist travels to the other realm, she becomes Harmony, a goddess given a sacred duty of governing the ambitions and desires and restoring the balance between the real and divine world. With the "fate of humanity at stake," we embark on a profound narrative that explores these highly valued and influential social objectives. And to do so, we must confront situations that at times are significantly challenging.

Needless to say that this is a decision-making game. Your beliefs, your values, and your way of thinking will shape the path that your gaming journey takes. It's worth noticing that time in the story is composed of different nodes, intricately connected to each other. While some nodes may be just transportation points, others present you with significant choices that will determine your next steps. And each choice will have consequences, as once you have chosen a node, there's no turning back.

Throughout your journey, you'll have a trusty companion in the form of a neatly organised codex that displays and explains the various aspects you're unlocking along the way. And honestly, the tool is of great help in case you can't recall a detail or need a refresher on something previously shown.

Without giving away too much, I will share my first steps within this universe. Right from the start, you're introduced to two of the ambitions. The first one I met was Happiness, a colourful girl who introduces you to the story and the world around it. Next comes Power, a strong man who emphasises the importance of reason when making any decision. At this point, I realised that I would have to choose between these two ambitions. And, as it turns out, I was not mistaken.

The first decision I was presented with was to advise a loved one to either give up their principles for a job offer that would provide stability (Happiness) or reject the offer and stick to their principles (Power). Although it may seem like a minor decision, it is actually significant because it determines whether you receive a Power crystal or a Happiness crystal and those can then be used to unlock either the path of power or the path of happiness. Interestingly, I chose Power on that particular day.

I have to say, one of the things I've enjoyed the most about this game are its comic-like visuals and illustrations. The highly-detailed, colourful artwork is very characteristic of the studio behind the game, and just looking at it gives you a sense of the care and creativity that has been put into it. As for the menus, the only standout feature is the codex I mentioned earlier - while everything else is quite straightforward and easy to navigate.

Lastly, I would like to highlight that the game allows you to play multiple "new games," so the gameplay is much more extensive. You can explore other paths that you couldn't before. However, I must say that the first experience you have in the game is the one you remember and enjoy the most.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie has definitely exceeded my expectations. The storytelling, animations, and scripts are all impressively crafted. I can't wait for its full release in June.