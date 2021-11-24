Harmonix is joining Epic Games

HQ

Epic Games has acquired the musical games developer Harmonix, bringing the company into the Epic Games family as it looks to further expand the ways it offers unique experiences in Fortnite.

Revealed in a blog post by Harmonix, it was mentioned that the deal will see Harmonix continue to support Rockband and Fuser with more events and tracks, and likewise will not see the way the company supports any of its older games. It was also noted that for those who might think a change is on the horizon, there are still no "current plans" to produce more Rockband instruments.

So what will this acquisition mean for Harmonix? The developer noted that it will be working with Epic to "challenge expectations as we bring our unique brand of musical gaming experiences to the Metaverse" as well as working with Epic to "create musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite."

As for what exactly these experiences will be, all that Harmonix had to say was that it was "incredibly excited to get started" as it isn't ready to share any further details right now.