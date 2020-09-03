Harmonix is back on the dancefloor in November with Fuser
Festival season is coming this November with the launch of the studio's latest rhythm game.
Harmonix has come a long way in the music genre. From playing the guitar solo to playing within a full band, and from dancing with Disney characters to be the DJ pumping up the party. NC Soft just announced that Fuser, the new musical product by the creators of Rock Band, will release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 10.
The developer describes the new game as a live festival where players control the music. The gameplay is about selecting different tracks and combining them for the joy of your audience. In solo Campaign mode, players must complete challenges and pay attention to the dancer's reactions to unlock new skills. There is also a Freestyle mode, as well as competitive and collaborative multiplayer modes.
Fuser's songs list includes more than 100 songs from pop and R&B stars plus some classics. These are all the already known tracks included in the game:
50 Cent, "In da Club"
A-ha, "Take On Me"
Ace of Base, "The Sign"
Amy Winehouse, "Rehab"
Armin van Buuren, "Blah Blah Blah"
Basement Jaxx, "Where's Your Head At"
Becky G & Natti Natasha, "Sin Pijama"
Benny Benassi presents The Biz, "Satisfaction"
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
Blue Öyster Cult, "(Don't Fear) The Reaper"
Brad Paisley, "Mud on the Tires"
The Chainsmokers ft. Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Carly Rae Jepsen, "Call Me Maybe"
Childish Gambino "Summertime Magic"
The Clash, "Rock the Casbah"
Coldplay, "Clocks"
Deadmau5 ft. Rob Swire, "Ghosts 'n' Stuff"
DMX, "X Gon' Give It to Ya"
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Fatboy Slim, "The Rockafeller Skank"
Flo Rida feat. Sage the Gemini & Lookas, "G.D.F.R."
Grandmaster Melle Mel, "The Message (2012)"
Imagine Dragons, "Thunder"
J Balvin & Willy William, "Mi Gente"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
The Killers, "The Man"
Lady Gaga, "Born This Way"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lizzo, "Good as Hell"
LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock, "Party Rock Anthem"
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Wanz, "Thrift Shop"
Meghan Trainor, "Me Too"
Migos, "Stir Fry"
Nelly, "Hot in Herre"
O-Zone, "Dragostea Din Tei"
Panic! at the Disco, "High Hopes"
Paul van Dyk, "For an Angel (PvD Remix '09)"
Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer, "Give Me Everything"
Post Malone, "Better Now"
Sean Paul, "Temperature"
Sia ft. Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"
Smash Mouth, "All Star"
Tones and I, "Dance Monkey"
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
Warren G & Nate Dogg, "Regulate"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Whitney Houston, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)"