Harmonix is back on the dancefloor in November with Fuser

You're watching Advertisements

Harmonix has come a long way in the music genre. From playing the guitar solo to playing within a full band, and from dancing with Disney characters to be the DJ pumping up the party. NC Soft just announced that Fuser, the new musical product by the creators of Rock Band, will release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 10.

The developer describes the new game as a live festival where players control the music. The gameplay is about selecting different tracks and combining them for the joy of your audience. In solo Campaign mode, players must complete challenges and pay attention to the dancer's reactions to unlock new skills. There is also a Freestyle mode, as well as competitive and collaborative multiplayer modes.

Fuser's songs list includes more than 100 songs from pop and R&B stars plus some classics. These are all the already known tracks included in the game: