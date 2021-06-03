Harmonix has revealed Fuser's DLC tracks for June

You're watching Advertisements

Fuser's catalogue of songs is due to expand once more this month. Nine new songs are coming to the rhythm game in June and these include Fleetwood Mac's Dreams, Masked Wolf's Astronaut In The Ocean and Follow You by Imagine Dragons. All of these tracks can be purchased individually for £1.69 each.

Alongside these tracks, there's also some free content coming to the game. This free content includes Soon May the Wellerman Come by Cap'n Spicy Dill and the second of Fuser's Promotor Packs. This latest pack is titled Loop Pack 12 and its said to include a collection of different sounds that should achieve "maximum booty shaking."

You can take a look at all of the new tracks coming to the game in the image below: