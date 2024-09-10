Harman on how AI, dual driver, and ray tracing transform the listening experience with the JBL Tour Pro 3

HQ

Harman announced the JBL Tour Pro 3 at Gamescom by literally removing the veil from a giant, human-sized version of the new model in their B2B booth. In front of the XXL replica we then got the chance to talk with smart audio senior director Alfredo Fernández and with headphones and wearables global communication director Mikael Herje to learn all about the many different tech additions that change the earbuds' listening experience compared to any other previous iteration.

"Yeah, I would like to reference back to a speaker in the room, right?", Herje explains in the video when asked about what a dual driver adds to the soundscape. "With every speaker at home you have a tweeter and you have a bass driver or mid-tone driver, it's exactly the same that we do here; we embed a balanced armature driver that takes care of everything from 8kHz and above and we have a dynamic moving coil driver that takes care of everything from 8kHz and below in terms of sound so you get a better dynamic range, less distortion and a more comfortable listen basically."

HQ

That as far as the dual driver goes, but in the full interview both Herje and Fernández touch upon other advancements that may look like they come more from the gaming (JBL Quantum) field, including ray tracing, AI, or 360 degree head tracking, all for better accuracy or ambient representation.

Finally, the Tour Pro 3's Smart Charging Case also serves as both an analogue-to-digital converter and as a transmitter, so no longer is it only about its touch screen features.

"With the Tour Pro 3 we're kind of breaking the barrier between what a wireless earbud can connect to", Herje continues, "so you can connect it to any source, digital or analog, and broadcast to your buds, basically that'd be an in-flight entertainment system, legacy audio device, your Mac, your PC, it literally turns into a sound card, and it also allows for two-way communication so as soon as you go to a PC or Mac environment, you can use it to improve your call quality if you're at home, you connect it to your TV and everyone can listen in but the next level again is how do you get more people to listen to the same broadcast so that we implemented Auracast, so whatever you connect to you can broadcast to an unlimited number of Auracast compatible headphones or devices".

The JBL Tour Pro 3 release in a few days and we'll publish our review at Gamereactor very soon.