Harman Kardon Enchant 1100 (and Enchant Sub)

It would be something of an understatement to say that the market for relatively expensive and well-designed soundbar/subwoofer combinations is somewhat saturated. It would actually be the understatement of the year. There are now countless manufacturers who have established themselves as strong go-tos, and even outsiders have seen potential value in launching competing products, such as Marshall.

But Harman Kardon is, for many, a fixture, and they have distinguished themselves countless times with a deep, resonant sound profile and, at times, even slightly more daring design profiles. Among their latest product launches is the Enchant series, which in this case consists of the more expensive soundbar (Enchant 1100) and Enchant Sub, which together roughly match a Sonos Arc Ultra and the latest Sonos Sub - a WiFi-based, wireless Dolby Atmos home cinema solution that also functions as a general speaker combination for the entire home.

Aesthetically, unfortunately, there is not much to get excited about here. The "bold" profiles I described in the previous paragraph seem to only apply to, for example, Aura and Soundsticks, and the Enchant 1100 is really just a black, boring, fabric-covered soundbar without any kind of presence. It's aluminium, admittedly, it's nice Kvadrat-like fabric, admittedly, and it certainly won't offend anyone, but it's not particularly distinctive either, and the same applies to the subwoofer.

But Harman Kardon has always impressed when it comes to what lies beneath the easily forgettable cooling hood, and that is also the case here. There are 11 drivers in the Enchant 1100 with Dolby Atmos support and even DTS:X, which even the Sonos Arc Ultra lacks. This gives a total RMS power of 315 watts. There is HDMI passthrough, there is Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Chromecast, Spotify Connect... there is not a single aspect that is conspicuous by its absence or disappoints through poor execution.

Harman Kardon's built-in tuning is also quite convincing, and even without the subwoofer, there is a rock-solid, spacious sound that fortunately does not fall into the typical JBL trap of letting more elegant, subtle sounds get lost in the attempt to overwhelm with bass. Harman Kardon's own MultiBeam sound format actually does the Enchant 1100 a favour here.

The subwoofer connects wirelessly, and as with Sonos, this is primarily done through a rather nice, relatively responsive app that can also connect both to a typical smart home ecosystem. From the start, it rumbles a little too loudly, not because it's poorly calibrated, but a bit like someone arriving at a party a little too energetically to really mark their territory. However, it's relatively easy to adjust the soundscape and the connection between the two devices in the same app, and then the subwoofer delivers deep, balanced, and well-functioning bass throughout.

As a standard soundbar/subwoofer combination, the Enchant 1100 and Enchant Sub are an excellent alternative to Sonos and the other big names, and since you can get both for around £1,000, the set is also reasonably competitive with Denon and other high-end alternatives. However, the set is certainly not at the cheap end of the market, and it's possible to get JBL's Bar 1300 MKII for just £100 more.

Harman Kardon deserves praise for a balanced product here, which could take a few more visual risks, but delivers where it matters.

