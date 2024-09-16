Harley Quinn: Season 5 takes place in Superman's hometown Metropolis

HQ

Unfortunately, we don't have a date to announce, but after four very successful seasons, Harley Quinn will be returning in the not-too-distant future in season five of the popular animated series.

ComicBook.com had a chat with producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, who had some news to share about what we can expect this time. It turns out, among other things, that Harley (and Poison Ivy) are apparently leaving Gotham behind and traveling to Superman's city of Metropolis instead, where much of the story will take place. And apparently the contrasts are great:

"I can say we were very interested in the idea that Metropolis is always this like, beautiful shining city on the hill and Gotham just is, you know, a cesspool and that it almost feels like Gotham is subsidized for Metropolis's gain. So, we were interested in that idea."

Harley Quinn: Season 5 premieres this fall on HBO Max, and while waiting for it, we definitely recommend you check out the previous seasons, if you haven't already. Harley Quinn offers adult animation of a kind that will surprise you, combined with absolutely brilliant voice acting from several A-listers. If you've already seen it all, there's also the spinoff Kite Man: Hell Yeah, which launched this summer, is available on HBO Max.