Harley Quinn Season 5 has already started production

HQ

We might have only seen the last season of Harley Quinn over the summer of 2023, but it seems people are hard at work to get the animated series back on our screens sooner rather than later.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Kaley Cuoco - who plays the titular former criminal - spoke about the future of the show, revealing that another season is in production right now.

"We're already starting a new season, and that's been such fun," she said. "I don't even know how that happened, and it just keeps going and people love it. I love doing it, and people seem to just love it. So, it'll go on and on as long as they want it. I'm here for it."

There's no word on when that'll release, but if Cuoco is in the booth recording for the next series, it's likely that a lot of work has already been done. However, as is the case with animation, there's probably still a lot more to do to bring this next season to life.