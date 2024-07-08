Harley Quinn: Season 5 could premiere fairly soon

HQ

In this age of streaming, it's unfortunately common for ratings to drop slightly after a season or two, after which the show is immediately cancelled to focus on something new. This makes multi-season series increasingly rare.

But the TV series Harley Quinn doesn't seem to have a problem with that, and after four acclaimed (and insane) seasons, a fifth one is on the way. We don't know when it will premiere though, but it doesn't seem too far away.

On July 18, the spinoff Kite Man: Hell Yeah will premiere, and after that we can look forward to Harley Quinn: Season 5 in the coming months. Here's what the show's co-creator Dean Lorey said in an interview with The Direct:

"I know it's before the end of the year, I don't remember the exact date yet. But I think it's in the next few months. I know that."

Harley Quinn is adult-themed with a lot of violence, sex and other craziness, and the show also has an impressive cast with Kaley Cuoco as Harley herself, and she's joined by Alan Tudyk, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Ironside, Wayne Knight and even James Gunn (playing himself).