Harley Quinn: Season 4 premieres later this month

While other DC efforts seems to be struggling, all while waiting for the James Gunn reboot of the universe starting with Superman: Legacy in 2025, Harley Quinn does not have this problem.

Quite the opposite, actually. It has reached three top rated seasons and a much appreciated special (Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special) since it premiered back in 2019 - and there's also a spin-off based on Kite Man coming. Now a fourth season is about to be released. Via the official DC account on Instagram, it is now revealed that Harley Quinn: Season 4 premieres on July 27 via the streaming service Max.

If the first image from this season is anything to go by, we should not expect Harley to be toned down, as she seems to be her usual self (once again voiced by Kaley Cuoco). The image also has the tagline "Not Your Average Joyride" - and we believe them.

If you haven't seen this show before, we can highly recommend it, but you probably shouldn't let your kids watch it as this is strictly intended for adults.