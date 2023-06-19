Harley Quinn Season 4 gets summer 2023 launch window

HQ

While other DC projects are flopping and being cancelled all over, the Harley Quinn animated series remains a favourite at streaming company Max.

The upcoming fourth season of the show, which was only said to be coming out in 2023 prior to now, has been confirmed by Warner Bros. for this summer. It'll continue on the zany plotlines of the prior seasons, with Kaley Cuoco returning to the role of Harley Quinn.

We're still light on details for this upcoming season, but with a release set for summer, we can imagine we'll get much more information and perhaps a trailer coming soon.

Are you excited for Harley Quinn Season 4?