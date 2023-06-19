Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Harley Quinn Season 4 gets summer 2023 launch window

The fourth season of the animated series was confirmed last year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While other DC projects are flopping and being cancelled all over, the Harley Quinn animated series remains a favourite at streaming company Max.

The upcoming fourth season of the show, which was only said to be coming out in 2023 prior to now, has been confirmed by Warner Bros. for this summer. It'll continue on the zany plotlines of the prior seasons, with Kaley Cuoco returning to the role of Harley Quinn.

We're still light on details for this upcoming season, but with a release set for summer, we can imagine we'll get much more information and perhaps a trailer coming soon.

Are you excited for Harley Quinn Season 4?

Harley Quinn Season 4 gets summer 2023 launch window


Loading next content