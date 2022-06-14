Harley Quinn might be played by Lady Gaga in Joker 2

HQ

Joker was a really dark take on the classical villain, excellently played by Joaquin Phoenix, who battled mental illness more than Batman. While it was a brilliant movie and a huge success on it's own, it is actually getting a sequel, and it seems like Joker will get company from another person who isn't exactly a poster girl for mental wellness either.

We are talking about Dr. Harleen Quinzel, who got a little too close to Joker and became Harley Quinn. It seems like she is going to be in Joker 2 (called Joker: Folie à Deux), and according to The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently talks with Lady Gaga about playing her. While this might seem like an unexpected choice, it probably makes more sense when you hear that the movie is intended to be a musical.

Lady Gaga is of course mainly known as a popstar, but has actually been Academy Award nominated two times for her roles in A Star is Born and most recently House of Gucci. We assume director Todd Phillips will make this version of Harley Quinn quite different from what we've become used to from Margot Robbie's beloved interpretation of the character and her animated counter-parts.

What do you think about Gaga as Quinn and making Joker: Folie à Deux a musical?

Thanks The Hollywood Reporter