Harley Quinn meets Superman next month

In these times of streaming, companies are extremely impatient with declining ratings and as soon as something drops, they pull the plug. As a result, few shows make it to many seasons and it is all too common for them to never really conclude successfully.

Fortunately, DC's adult animated series Harley Quinn does not seem to have this problem. The fifth season premieres on January 16, 2025, and now we've got a first trailer with a little taste of what's to come. In the new season, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy leave Gotham to take on Metropolis, where of course they encounter Superman and several other characters from the DC universe.

As expected, Harley is too much to handle for Superman himself (even the Joker wants his help, by the way), and we also have villains like Brainiac and Lex Luthor who have sinister plans in the works.

Check out the trailer below.

In case you think several voices sound familiar, it's probably because they are. The cast is phenomenal, from Kaley Cuoco as Harley herself, to Alan Tudyk as the Joker, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor and Stephen Fry as Brainiac - just to name a few.