Harley Quinn has been renewed for a fifth season

One of the brightest gems in the past few years of pretty miserable DC entertainment has been the Harley Quinn animated series. Starring a pretty stacked cast led by Kaley Cuoco, the show has already had four seasons and will be expanded in the future with a fifth.

HBO has officially renewed Harley Quinn for a fifth season, meaning the animated adventures on Max will continue sometime down the line. There is no word on plot details for the fifth outing just yet, but executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, have stated:

"We're thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy's continuing misadventures is finally out and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper."

There is also no mention as to when Harley Quinn will return for its fifth season but a reasonable guess would be late 2024 or more likely sometime in 2025.