Harley Quinn gets a 'very problematic' Valentine's day special

Acting as the mouthwash to get the bad taste of the Velma series out of their mouths, fans of adult animation will soon be able to check out the Valentine's day special for the Harley Quinn show.

Promising a bunch of adult content combined with the quippy humour the series is known for, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special will feature more than just the titular character and her beaux Poison Ivy. We also see in the trailer below the Flash and Zatanna, Batman and Catwoman, and it appears even Darkseid has a romantic partner.

The special will also act as somewhat of a bridge between the show's third season, which aired last year, and its fourth, which has been commissioned by HBO.

Will you be watching Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special?