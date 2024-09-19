Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are trading rainy Gotham for Barbie World's glamour

HQ

Mattel and DC started teasing a few days ago that some kind of crossover was in the works. It was centred around, of all things, Batman and Barbie, leading many to wonder if the Caped Crusader was on track for a make-over. This won't be the case as something much more fitting is in store.

A Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Barbie doll duo has been announced. The former will feature bouncy pig tails, a black and red outfit, Harley's signature mallet, and a few additional accessories like a choker, earnings, studded belt, boots, and knee and elbow pads. The latter will be a tad different as it will feature a chlorophyll-coloured skin, a wrist-mounted crossbow, and a Venus flytrap plant in a pot. As Ivy tends to wear flowers and vines as clothing, she doesn't have the same accessory range as Harley.

As per Comicbook, the two dolls are likely going on sale as soon as September 21, a day that is regarded as Batman Day, and they will each retail for around $55. We're still waiting to hear about local prices.

This is an ad: