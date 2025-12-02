Harlan Coben's next New Year's Day Netflix project is about finding a missing daughter

Every year, Netflix fans are treated to a new drama series that is inspired by the works of author Harlan Coben. These limited shows premiere on New Year's Day (January 1), and typically speaking they are some of the streamer's largest projects every year, although this might change this year due to the finale of Stranger Things happening the day before.

For 2026, we've now been treated to a glimpse of what this project will offer, with the show known as Run Away set to arrive in less than a month. It follows a story of how a desperate father searches for his missing daughter, a process that sees him wrapped up in a murder case and discovering secrets that could permanently harm and affect his wider family.

The show features a pretty star-studded cast including James Nesbitt in the lead and supported by Ruth Jones, Thomas Flynn, Alfred Enoch, Minnie Driver, and more. With the premiere edging ever closer, you can now see the trailer for Run Away below, a show that Coben of all people describes as "an emotional roller coaster" to Netflix Tudum.