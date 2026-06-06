Harlan Coben's next anticipated Netflix drama series arrives this June

Typically speaking, we often attribute the turn of the New Year as the time and place wherein Netflix debuts new series based on the works of author Harlan Coben. While we did receive that in January with the show known as Run Away, we're also getting an additional treat this year, as in mid-June, a show known as I Will Find You is also set to premiere.

This series follows a father imprisoned for allegedly murdering his son, who upon hearing of new evidence that his son is alive and well, works to escape prison and attempt to uncover the truth.

The show features Sam Worthington in the lead role, but he's matched up with Severance's Britt Lower, amid a handful of other key stars and names. As for when I Will Find You will premiere on Netflix, the show is around two weeks away, as the debut date is set for June 18.

You can see a trailer for the eight-part limited series below, and as per the synopsis of the series, find this below too.

"An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive — and he must break out of prison to uncover the truth."