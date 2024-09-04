Harebrained Schemes reveals new horror action RPG Graft

Harebrained Schemes (or just Harebrained as it seems they're going by now) have just unveiled their latest game, Graft. The title is a survival horror action-RPG set on the Arc, a massive space station left in ruins which contains horrifying monsters.

In the game, you're sent on the Arc to gather materials and survive. To have a hope of doing either, you'll need to use other people's body parts, grafting them onto yourself just like the Elden Ring boss Godrick does.

With each graft, you take part of the character's memories along with your own, and over time you'll come to question whether you're really you. There's no release date announced yet for Graft, but you can check out the announcement trailer below: