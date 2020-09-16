Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Hardware: We've got something special lined up for tomorrow

We're going to share more about a very powerful piece of hardware in just under 24 hours.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As many of you will have already noted by now, the first round of next-gen graphics card reviews landed earlier today. Not ours though, as we've got something a little more interesting to share, we just can't do it today.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

So, if you're interested in finding out about something new and massively powerful that will enable 4K gaming, join us tomorrow afternoon for a look at what a proper version of the graphics-card-that-shall-not-be-named can do, as we've been testing a little bit of heaven from MSI that has some truly hellish firepower.



Loading next content