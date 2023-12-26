Hardware Awards 2023: Editor's Favourites

HQ

Here at the editorial office, lots of exciting gadgets fly through the system. They arrive, are unpacked, set up, filmed, reviewed and sent back quickly, and the system runs so smoothly that we don't really stop and ask ourselves, "hey, what experiences have I actually had?"

This is a pretty key question to ask yourself as a reviewer, because even though a given gadget can get a rock-solid review, there is a difference between the more sober assessment and what we consider to be our actual favourites.

These conversations usually happen at the end of the year, when we naturally start talking about what things we've sent back during the year that we're considering investing in ourselves, which ones we miss, which ones left an impression.

So in this category, it's mostly about celebrating the items that left that more direct impression, and which we still fell back to talking about, discussing and remembering at the end of the year. A drone, an iPhone, a bag, a new series of graphics cards - it's a motley assortment to say the least. Okay, let's get started.

Winner: OnePlus Open

We have already repeatedly sung songs about OnePlus Open here at the editorial offices, and therefore it should be relatively clear why it is one of our overall favourites in the past year.

Not only has OnePlus finally dared to challenge Samsung, they do it with a piece of hardware that puts the Korean tech giant to shame. Better displays, cleaner software, better cameras and more inspired hardware, OnePlus Open doesn't necessarily make foldable phones easier to recommend to the average consumer, but it has quickly become the foldable we would recommend.

Yes, it's based on the one other competitor there is, but considering you could also import a Google Pixel Fold, or a number of prominent foldables from Xiaomi and Vivo, it's still impressive that OnePlus has come so close to perfection with their first.

Winner: AceZone A-Rise

AceZone was something completely new to us, a brand new manufacturer that suddenly came out of the woodwork. That in itself is a difficult position to be in, but when the first products landed on our table, it was clear that this project is something very special.

Sure, the headset costs £700, but you get something that no one else has, mostly because they can't afford it, but you still have your headset when the others are broken five times, and you can actually be heard when you talk. This is thanks to overwhelming ergonomics, great sound quality, an excellent microphone and generally just an attention to detail that we don't see to the same degree in the other key mainstream competitors.

Winner: LG G3

It used to be one of LG's core strengths that any given series of panels was the same, and it was the surrounding factors that determined whether you should buy a G, or even just a C. That's not the case anymore, now many of the wildest innovations have been singled out for this year's G model, and while that annoys many, it's also where you can once again see how LG can produce TVs like no other.

This time they have introduced MLA, or Micro Lens Array, a technology that retains the contrast and deep black levels of the classic OLED panel, but combines it with the brightness we see from, for example, QLED. The result is a breathtaking picture to say the least, and that's not even all.

There are four 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision at 120Hz, enhanced WebOS23 software, the stylish design. The LG G3 is the ultimate television.

Winner: Sage Barista Touch

Coffee has been made in droves here at the editorial office, and since nothing can perk up a tired editorial employee like a delicious crema on a cold December morning, it's clear that the Sage Barista Touch is one of our favourite gadgets here in 2023.

Firstly, it's the build quality, which is sublime all round to say the least, but it's combined with stylish little touches here and there, such as how delicious the coffee baskets themselves are, and the heavy plunger that fits perfectly and provides a smooth surface.

But primarily, it is again the intersection between the automated and modern through the beautiful display with precise guides, to the more tactile and old-fashioned, where you have to take care of the coffee for the last shot (pun intended) to become the creation you want.