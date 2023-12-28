Hardware Awards 2023: Best Smartphone

HQ

Even though foldable devices have arrived on the market and the occasional space age 200 megapixel sensor pops in here and there, the smartphone market has become quite consolidated. We're not just talking in terms of market share, but creatively, as most manufacturers seem to be in relative agreement on what kind of experience a modern smartphone should be able to deliver to the consumer.

Yes, the days of Nokia releasing phones that directly challenged your sense of reality are truly over, but that doesn't mean there aren't winners and losers every single year. The point is that it's harder to decide who's who, and it's usually price, availability and software preferences that are the deciding factors.

Therefore, this year's winners are probably some you would have seen coming from miles away, and that says something about how stagnant things have become. But at the same time, you can turn it around and realise that it is now very, very difficult to go wrong with a smartphone that is a complete waste of money and time.

Okay, that's enough market analysis, so let's take a closer look at which phones impressed us the most over the past year.

This is an ad:

Winner: iPhone 15 Pro Max

While Apple usually wins on the robustness of their extensive ecosystem, as well as how long they support older devices and maintain fairly broad functionality across a massive range of products, this year actually saw quite a lot change from generation to generation.

First and foremost, the new iPhone 15 models arrive with USB-C - all of them, and so iPhones now support a host of accessories, from LAV microphones to other USB-C based smartphone gadgets. The new Action Button gives enthusiasts more ways to use their phone, especially since it supports Shortcuts, which allows you to perform a string of actions at the touch of a button.

The new rounded edges also ensure a very comfortable shape in the hand, and the fact that the Pro Max model now has 5x optical zoom may not make it directly competitive with Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it certainly helps matters.

This is an ad:

HQ

Winner: Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google has made waves because it can do something other companies can't. It's not just because their pure form of Android is so endlessly expressive, colourful, simple and personal, it's because Google knows how to design hardware that feels good to use.

And the Pixel 8 Pro is so insanely enjoyable to use, almost no matter what you're doing. The new Actua displays are bright, colour-correct and responsive, the new camera finally hits the mark when it comes to video recording, and the cohesion from build quality to software is really satisfying.

If you want a mobile butler of sorts, someone who knows you, looks after you and keeps track of your life, then the Pixel 8 Pro is the ultimate Android.

HQ

Winner: OnePlus Open

As you may have already seen, the OnePlus Open has won quite a few awards at this year's Hardware Awards, so at the risk of repeating ourselves a little too much, this is just a pretty amazing smartphone on almost every parameter that matters.

Great OxygenOS software, cool cameras with versatile settings and options, solid build quality, fast charging via a charger that comes with the phone, excellent displays both inside and out, and lightning-fast performance thanks to cutting-edge components.

And yes, it folds out into a mini-tablet when needed. That's really the essence here; the OnePlus Open is just a great smartphone without the foldable part, and when you add that as some kind of extra value, well, it starts to look like something.

HQ

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

There's not much new under the sun to be honest for Note fans in this year's S23 Ultra, but if you look closely, it's a collection of everything that matters to the so-called "power user"; a gorgeous screen, great camera that beats most others, and that's for stills, 4K video, night and zoom. There's plenty of space, Samsung's UI works brilliantly, it's easy to transfer and manage files, and the S Pen is just that little bit nicer to use than before - and yes, once you get used to it, it's hard not to have it, combined with a very impressive battery life, even with heavy gaming, on a bright and colourful AMOLED screen. It really is the whole package.

We're big Note fans on the editorial team, and while it's very clear that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't a revolution, it's still a noticeable improvement from last year's model. Ever since the introduction of the Ultra variant, Samsung has struggled to find a balance in their line-up, and with the S23 Ultra, they've come full circle - a phone that's expensive but returns the favour with features.