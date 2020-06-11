Hardspace: Shipbreaker to enter Early Access soon

You're watching Advertisements

Does risking your life dismantling spaceships sounds like your dream job? If so, Focus Home Interactive and Blackbird Interactive might have something for you.

On June 16, you will be able to harvest resources and dismantle however many spaceships you like. But be careful, it is not as easy as it might look, as you can see in the video below, a wrong cut might make the ship explode, which is definitely something you want to avoid.

The Early Access version of the game should last one year and offer around 15 hours of content, the possibility to upgrade your tools, and a sandbox mode.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker is set to release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.