Hardspace: Shipbreaker set to salvage the summer

We just got our first look at Hardspace: Shipbreaker today via a new gameplay trailer that landed alongside the news that the game will be hitting Steam Early Access at some point this summer.

The trailer, which you can see below, is certainly charismatic and we're definitely looking forward to exploring derelict space ships and dismantling them with our laser cutter.

The Early Access launch will include two classes of spaceship to dismantle (with more set to follow), plus a range of upgradable tools, and the first act of the story campaign (and based on the tone of the trailer above, we're very much looking forward to that). Beyond that, we're promised more "missions, daily challenges, leaderboards, and modding support."

If you want to know more, there's going to be a Twitch stream tomorrow (February 20th) at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET.