Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Hardcore mode returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

It will be part of the major season 2 update coming next month.

In a Twitter post, Infinity Ward has revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will see the return of Hardcore mode as part of the season 2 update coming in February.

It was announced recently that season 2 for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 had been delayed as Activision and Infinity Ward sought to fix issues within both games.

The updates will contain a lot of fixes and new content, as shown by the return of Hardcore mode. Hardcore prevents players from seeing their HUD and gives them a more "realistic" and faster time-to-kill.

There are also plenty more changes, including the return of Resurgence and a brand-new smaller map for Warzone 2.0. Everything coming in season 2 will be outlined later this week in a new deep-dive studio blog from Infinity Ward, so stay tuned for coverage on that.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

