Hard West 2

Hard West 2 to launch in August

The strategy sequel will debut on PC.

HQ

Good Shepherd Entertainment and Ice Code Games has officially announced when the western turn-based strategy game Hard West 2 will launch. Set to arrive on PC on August 4, the game will be available on both Steam and on GOG.

Hard West 2 is a strategy game that takes players to a supernatural take on the Wild West, and sees players tasked with leading a posse of train robbers on a revenge mission against an evil entity that commands the nefarious and spooky Ghost Train.

The release date announcement comes alongside a new trailer for the game, which you can watch in its entirety below. And if you're looking for further impressions on the game, you can check out our latest preview for Hard West 2 right here.

HQ
Hard West 2

