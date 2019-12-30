Harada seems interested in adding Captain Price to Tekken 7

When a fan asked long-time Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada about which favourite character he would like to see added to Tekken 7, he responded by saying that he has "some ideas" but that he would like "to hear your ideas first". This led to several people posting their ideas, and there was even a suggestion from the official account for the Dead or Alive series.

Almost a full day later, another user suddenly posted Captain Price from the Call of Duty series, to which Harada replied: "Personally he is my favorite character."

This will likely not lead to anything, but Harada did the same thing when someone suggested that Negan should be added to Tekken 7 - which eventually happened - and him having Price as a favourite character does of course at least increase the chances of something happening. Your move, Activision...

Do you think Price would be a nice addition to Tekken 7 and who would you add to the game if you had the chance?