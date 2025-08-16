Harada says new Tekken Tag Tournament is unlikely

HQ

Those hoping for a new Tekken Tag Tournament will likely be waiting in vain—at least as long as Harada is at the helm and deciding what gets prioritized. The series producer addressed the topic in an interview with Destructoid, saying:

"We have so many more moves than a typical 2D fighter. So much more work is involved in trying to do that with a 3D game... It's probably a ways off if it were to happen, and so probably not in my working lifetime. So that's something that the next generation can decide."

Harada added that he has considered some form of Tag mode, but only as part of Tekken 8, Tekken 9, or another future mainline entry—not as a standalone project. Another factor, aside from the development challenges, may be the underwhelming sales of Tekken Tag Tournament 2. Despite releasing on multiple consoles, it failed to reach the popularity Bandai Namco and Harada had hoped for.

