If you've ever wondered what it would be like to guide a cute little dinosaur through the absurd catastrophes of prehistoric life, Happy Little Dinosaurs is your answer. Created by Unstable Games, the same crew behind Unstable Unicorns, this game blends dark humor with cute cartoon aesthetics, resulting in a mix that's chaotic, cheeky, and surprisingly competitive.

Premise

In Happy Little Dinosaurs, you and your friends play as adorable yet incredibly unlucky dinosaurs just trying to make it through a string of disasters—natural, emotional, or otherwise. The goal? Be the last dino standing, or at least the first to reach 50 points, while avoiding meteors, heartbreaks, or, worst of all, embarrassing social situations.

Each player starts with a unique dinosaur character and a corresponding personal board. There's a wide array of characters like the "Nervous Rex" and "Stego Worries," each more anxious and unlucky than the last. The charm is in their resigned expressions—they're doomed, and they know it.

Gameplay

Happy Little Dinosaurs is an easy-to-learn game with a core mechanic that revolves around rolling a die and drawing cards. Players face various catastrophes during each round, and the goal is to either survive with as few injuries as possible or to outsmart your fellow dinos by letting them take the brunt of disaster instead.

The game has three types of catastrophe cards: Natural, Predatory, and Emotional. Yeah, it's not all just meteor strikes and volcanoes; there's emotional trauma too! Because, why wouldn't a dino have an existential crisis? These cards detail different tragic events that players must face, with each disaster affecting your dino's stats or abilities.

Where the game really shines is in the strategic play—using your hand of cards to sabotage your friends or improve your own standing. Some cards let you dodge an attack or shift the focus of the catastrophe onto someone else. Others help boost your score or protect you when things get truly catastrophic. There's a sneaky, almost Munchkin-like vibe to it, where forming alliances and then breaking them is just part of the fun.

Art and Components

One of the highlights of Happy Little Dinosaurs is its art. It's equal parts adorable and dark, striking a perfect balance between cute dino aesthetics and, well, constant mortal peril. The characters are colorful, expressive, and brimming with personality, making it hard to stay mad even when the game decides that your dino's emotional baggage is just too much to bear.

The cards and player boards are well-designed, easy to read, and sturdy enough to endure many rounds of play. The iconography is clear and intuitive, so there's no real guesswork involved once you've learned the rules. Plus, the game comes with a custom die that adds a nice tactile element to the chaos.

Learning Curve

If you're new to board games, don't worry. Happy Little Dinosaurs is accessible enough for beginners while still offering some strategic depth to keep seasoned players entertained. The rulebook is straightforward, and you can get a game up and running in about five minutes, with each round lasting about 30 minutes depending on your group.

That said, the randomness of the die rolls and card draws means that no matter how strategic you are, luck is still a huge factor. So if you're the type who hates leaving things to chance, this game might frustrate you. But if you're into lighthearted, chaotic fun where anything can (and will) happen, it's perfect.

Replayability

The game shines in groups of 3 to 5 players, where the interaction and sabotage elements really come into play. Solo or two-player games lose a bit of that strategic back-and-forth, but it's still enjoyable for a quick, casual match. There's a decent amount of variety in the catastrophe and strategy cards, ensuring that no two games are quite the same.

However, after several rounds, some players might start to see the patterns emerge, which can dull the replay value slightly if played too often. That said, there are expansions available (and more likely on the way) that introduce new mechanics and disasters, so it's easy to refresh the experience when needed.

Verdict

Happy Little Dinosaurs is a light, funny, and visually appealing game perfect for groups looking for a break from more intense strategy games. The balance of strategy, luck, and humor makes it a hit for casual game nights, and the art alone is almost worth the price of admission.

It's not going to be the most mind-bending game in your collection, but it's certainly one of the most charming. So, if you like your board games with a side of existential crisis and a lot of adorable dinosaurs, this one's a must-have.

Pros:



Charming, darkly humorous art and theme



Easy to learn and quick to play



Fun, chaotic interaction between players



Cons:



Heavy reliance on luck



Replayability may wane after a while without expansions



Final Score: 7.5/10