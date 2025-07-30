Happy Gilmore 2 scores biggest Netflix US film debut ever

HQ

Adam Sandler and Netflix are starting to go together like strawberries and cream. The pair have been drawing in viewers for years now, and the latest nostalgia hit Happy Gilmore 2 shows there's still a lot of steam left in Sandler's engine.

As showcased on Netflix's top 10 movies recently, after premiering on the 25th of July, Happy Gilmore 2 drew in 46,700,000 viewers by the 27th. That accounts for the streamer's biggest US opening weekend and Sandler's biggest opening with Netflix since he started working with it.

Also, Happy Gilmore 2's popularity has helped spike the viewership of the original film, which sat at no.3 last week with 11,400,000 views on Netflix, right behind KPop Demon Hunters.

Happy Gilmore 2 arrives nearly 30 years after the original film, and sees Sandler's hockey player turned golf pro return to the green after years away. With returning stars and fresh cameos, the film has plenty to bring back old and introduce new viewers. Also, it's an Adam Sandler film on Netflix. It was bound to do well.