Happy Gilmore 2 officially announced at Netflix

Happy Gilmore is a classic comedy. One of Adam Sandler's best films, it tells the story of a hockey player who finds out he's got a hidden talent for golfing. And now, nearly three decades on from its release, the 1996 comedy is getting a sequel.

Netflix announced (thanks, The Hollywood Reporter) that it was ordering the movie, and that Sandler would be returning to star. Details like the writer, director, and more were left by the wayside, so we only know that Happy Gilmore 2 is coming, basically.

Sadly, it'll be without one of the original's best parts, that being Carl Weathers' Chubbs Peterson. We'll have to wait and see if other cast members from the original will be able to return to their former roles.