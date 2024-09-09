Happy Gilmore 2 has started production

Netflix have confirmed that production has started on the upcoming sequel to Adam Sandler classic Happy Gilmore.

Via a tweet on their official UK & Ireland X profile, Netflix showed off a prop rack with many costumes ready to go, with a hockey jersey labelled 'Happy Gilmore 2' taking prime position:

The original Happy Gilmore film released back in 1996 and starred (a much younger) Adam Sandler as an aspiring ice hockey player who joins the PGA in order to compete for money that will allow him to save his grandma's house - hilarity ensues as his flaring temperament clashes with the civility of his new sport.

It's unclear when Happy Gilmore 2 will release, but I'd estimate late 2025 or (more likely) 2026, so fans will have a lot of time to re-familiarise themselves with the original material.