Happy Gilmore 2 breaks Netflix records

Despite fairly lukewarm reviews, Happy Gilmore 2 has become a runaway success for both Netflix and Adam Sandler, racking up close to 50 million global views in just three days. In short: a bona fide hole-in-one. According to Netflix, it's officially their biggest U.S. premiere to date.

The film, a sequel to the 1996 comedy classic, hasn't just smashed viewership records—it's also catapulted the original Happy Gilmore back into the spotlight. Both the sequel and the original are now climbing the charts at breakneck speed, topping Netflix's most-watched lists in both the U.S. and Sweden. So even if we here at Gamereactor (along with many other critics worldwide) didn't exactly fall in love with Happy Gilmore 2, audiences have devoured this trip back to the fairway—green, putter, and all.

The film has even become a viral hit online, with none other than Taylor Swift chiming in to call it "wonderful." Does this mean Happy Gilmore 3 is on the horizon? Or, heaven forbid, Little Nicky: Back 2 Hell? Let's all pray we're spared that one.

What did you think of Happy Gilmore 2—and which old Sandler movie would you like to see get a modern sequel?