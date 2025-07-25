HQ

Happy Gilmore had it all: he won the golf tournament against the despicable Shooter McGavin, he married Virginia Venit, he bought back his grandmother's repossessed house, and had five children in the process! But after a terrible golf accident, Gilmore became a single father, swapped his golf club for a bottle of booze, and planned to spend the rest of his retirement in obscurity... until the world once again calls him back to the course. This time, golf is threatened by a new generation of stars who want to revolutionise the sport with energy drinks and a glitzy online presence, but Gilmore does it more for his daughter's sake. How else can you earn $300,000 for a prestigious ballet school?

The classic sports film (if it can be categorised as such) from 1996 was one of the films that put Adam Sandler on the map, and with good reason. It is, and remains, a prime example of successful slapstick humour that quickly found its audience. However, Sandler has not been synonymous with "funny" for many years now, and this is his attempt to scrape the bottom of the nostalgia barrel to find his way back to his heyday. After watching the sequel, I can definitely say that Happy Gilmore has seen better days and doesn't quite live up to the charming silly humour of yesteryear. Happy Gilmore 2 is, unsurprisingly, a lukewarm sequel that follows the now popular nostalgia trend and drives it into the ground.

Margaret Qualley's character comments that Gilmore looks like he has just been divorced, an impression that persists throughout the film...

Sandler bombards the viewer with a parade of "DO YOU REMEMBER THIS SIDE CHARACTER" scenes and a script that is about as bloated as the washed-up character's beer belly. Happy Gilmore 2 is basically the same film as its predecessor, only more tired and sluggish. This is a shame, considering that its first 45 minutes work surprisingly well as a silly comedy, managing to mix an aggressive tone with a little emotion from the heart from its predecessor. After 45 minutes, however, you've seen everything you want from a Happy Gilmore film, and the rest of the film is a lazy and sleepy repetition of the cult comedy. The film's main conflict also kicks in a little too late in a film that is already far too drawn out for its own good.

Gilmore is older, softer, and a little wiser, but without the explosive anger that made the cult film so memorable, the character - and thus the sequel - loses its spark. Seeing him numb his depression with hidden flasks (which he hides in the form of cucumbers and golf balls) is not quite as funny as seeing him become a rampant hockey hooligan. Happy Gilmore 2 does elicit a few laughs, though, so it's not completely worthless. Perhaps not entirely deserved laughs, but still hilarious, like when Gilmore crashes two golf carts or when his four meathead sons want to become singing mimes. Christopher McDonald is also funny, even if he doesn't have much to do towards the end.

Happy Gilmore 2 isn't the worst film in Sandler's long list of film flops, and it has its little bright spots here and there, but as a sequel to a cult film, it's still something of a disappointment. Happy Gilmore 2 is a cameo-packed sequel that is a little too desperate, sleepy, and messy to really offer the same kind of energetic humour that the 1996 film did in its day. Seeing people get hit by golf balls can be funny, but the sequel lacks too much precision and focus to be on target.

