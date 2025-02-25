Hanwha Life Esports wins LCK Cup 2025

HQ

The League of Legends Championship Korea has wrapped up its first major domestic event of the calendar year. Following a busy start to the season, the LCK Cup 2025 has concluded, and with that in mind, we now have a victor to report on.

Hanwha Life Esports is the team who came out on top, winning the event after a hard-fought grand finale against Gen.G Esports. This result is an important one as it means that Hanwha Life Esports will be the LCK's representative at the First Stand Tournament, which will be held in Seoul in March.

As per the rest of the attendees, we know that Team Liquid will represent North America, and that CTBC Flying Oyster holds the Pacific slot. As per EMEA and China, both attendees will be determined soon.