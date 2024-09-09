Hanwha Life Esports secure Worlds 2024 spot with LCK Summer win

HQ

The regional competitive League of Legends summer events have steadily come to a close over the past few weeks. The latest of which was the League of Legends Champions Korea event, which finished over the weekend and saw the best teams in the division battling it out for a slice of a $270,000 prize pool and a spot at Worlds 2024 later this year.

For this year, the victor of the LCK Summer is none other than Hanwha Life Esports, who defeated Gen.G Esports in the grand final to secure $144,000 of the prize pool for their own and punch their ticket to worlds.

It should be said that Gen.G has also punched their Worlds spot following their MSI 2024 victory. There are two further LCK slots on offer, both of which will be dished out at the LCK Regional Finals later this week, one of which will no doubt go to the immortal Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok and T1.