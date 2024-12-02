Hansi Flick's Barcelona has same LaLiga points Xavi had at this time last year

HQ

A lot has been said about FC Barcelona's vast improvements under Hansi Flick compared to the previous year with Xavi Hernández, who was confirmed to be kicked-out at the end of last season, then admitted again, and then unceremoniously sacked again in just a few months.

However, the past three domestic fixtures have been a disaster for Barcelona: Two defeats and one draw that the two rivals, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, have profited from to catch Barça in the LaLiga championship: the three teams are only separated by one point.

After Barcelona's defeat against Las Palmas, during the 125th anniversary celebrations, Spanish outlets like AS have pointed that Hansi Flick currently has the same number of points in LaLiga as Xavi had at this time of the competition last year: 34.

A month ago, with Barcelona nine points ahead of its closest pursuer, many people assumed the Liga was already decided. Although not as drastic, a similar thing happened with Manchester City, falling from the top spot to the fifth in Premier League in just a few weeks, which shows it is still soon to take any conclusions. In France, PSG can be warned, too...

In 2023, the year FC Barcelona won LaLiga, Barcelona had 38 points after 15 matchdays. However, one clear aspect that Flick has improved is the goal average: Barcelona now has an incredible 43-16, compared to last year 28-14, with Robert Lewandowski already claiming the 'Pichihi' spot with 15 goals by a large margin (Mbappé has 8 goals).