Hansi Flick: "We're not Real Madrid, we're very proud of being Barça"

HQ

FC Barcelona returns to the pitch tomorrow, one day earlier than the rest of LaLiga teams, to play a match that was postponed due to the death of Barça's doctor on March 9. Spanish Football Federation decided to schedule the match that day, but Barcelona complained, as some of their colleagues will not make it on time due to their international commitments: Raphinha, who played for Brazil against Argentina (and was thrashed) and Aráujo, who played for Uruguay (0-0 against Bolivia).

In the press conference, Hansi Flick was asked about the words from Real Madrid, when they said that they would never play again without 72 hours of rest. And Flick's response was quick: "We are Barça, not Real Madrid. And I'm very proud of being Barça".

Flick, however, did complain about the situation, and believes other countries protect more their players, and hopes there are changes to protect players from Spanish clubs. "We're going to play, that's it. We have to accept it; it's something we can't change. They've said we have to play, and we will", and ponders that maybe FIFA should impose a rule to don't allow to play after two or three days

Flick also confirmed that neither Araújo nor Raphinha will be called tomorrow (the match starts at 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET). "They are coming back via a long journey and it's not the best recovery." The will most likely be for the rest of the marathonian race of seven games in 19 days across LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Champions League.