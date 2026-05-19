Hansi Flick to remain at Barcelona until 2028 with another potential year based on merits

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It had been rumoured for a long time, and with the league title already in their pocket, FC Barcelona has renewed Hansi Flick's contract for two more years, extending until June 2028 with the option for an additional season (2028-29) depending on performance variables, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Flick, at 61, had already said that Barça will be his final club and won't go to another club when he retires, but so far he's not in a hurry, having been undisputed in Spain since his arrivel two years ago. "I have a great family and a lot of support, I receive a lot of support here in Barcelona, is fantastic. This is football, and I try to give my best to the team. We'll see. There's time. I'm not thinking about going anywhere else", said Flick back in March.

Flick signed the new contract on Monday, noting the stability of the sporting project at Barça and his good relationship with Deco, director of the Football. Now, one of his next challenges will be finding a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who leaves the club after this season.