Hansi Flick talks for the first time about the Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor situation

HQ

Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona's manager, made his usual press conference today before the match tomorrow, and was naturally asked about the Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor situation, that's eroding the image of the club: currently, neither player is officially registered and would be allowed to play this year. But, as expected, the manager didn't want to talk about It:

"I don't want to talk much about this subject, because it's not my job. My job is to adjust the team for tomorrow's game, for the Cup. From before Christmas until today I have been in contact with the president. I fully trust the club, which does its job, and I do mine".

"Things are as they are, we have to accept them, we are professionals. I am concentrating on football and training. We have confidence in the club. I am always positive but we have to wait for the decision", he said.

If Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor aren't registered today, they wouldn't be able to play tomorrow

Flick confirmed that Olmo and Víctor trained as usual and will be ready to play... although, for that to happen, LaLiga needs to accept Barcelona's final resource: the sale of VIP balconies of the new Camp Nou to Arab investors for 100 million euros, of which 28 million will be paid forward (the stadium is still under renovation), given the club enough cash to comply to financial fair play rules.

"I have spoken to both of them and the situation is obviously not easy", said Flick. "But we are optimistic, they want to play for Barça and they are both very good and important for us. I am always optimistic".

Flick's team debuts tomorrow against Barbastro, in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Atlético de Madrid also plays tomorrow.