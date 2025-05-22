Hansi Flick renews with FC Barcelona until 2027

HQ

On Wednesday, FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick reached an agreement to renew his contract until June 30, 2027. The German signed at the club's offices alongside Barça president Joan Laporta, first vice-president Rafa Yuste and sporting director Deco, as well as Flick's agent, Pini Zahavi.

The first year at Can Barça has confirmed that Laporta's desire to bring the German coaching academy to the club has worked. Hans-Dieter Flick has made the whole of Barcelona believe in a project that seemed far from being able to compete for all the titles. The change of mentality of the players, together with the comebacks and the domestic treble, has awakened the internal fire of the fans to return to the stadium.

Although the start made us wary of certain aspects, such as the two defeats against Monaco, when the team got on track it ended up with a 73% win rate for the season, winning 43 out of 54 games under the German. To make matters worse, Flick remains unbeaten in finals, with two more against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, winning seven out of seven finals.

The only downside has been in the Champions League, with the defeat against Inter Milan in extra time. But I think many Barcelona fans would have signed at the beginning of the season to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League, just a few minutes away from qualifying for the final for the first time in ten years.

It seems that this has only just begun and that the Culers will enjoy Flick's football for at least two more years.