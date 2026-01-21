Hansi Flick hopes that Marc André-ter Stegen will play in World Cup following loan to Girona

HQ

Marc-André-ter Stegen, German goalkeeper who has defended Barcelona's goal since 2014, will play the second part of the season in Girona, another football club in Catalonia, after a deal was made: Ter Stegen will remain with Girona until June 30, 2026. It is the best solution for both, as the club will avoid paying some of his salary (they will still pay "most" of it, according to reports), and specially for the player, who will be able to play regularly and earn him a place at the German national team for next summer's World Cup.

Hansi Flick, Barça coach, said in the press conference before their Champions League match in Prague that he "wishes" that Marc André-ter Stegen will make it to the World Cup. "He is a wonderful goalkeeper and I think it's the best choice for him".

Ther German has made 423 appearances as Barcelona goalkeeper, the second most of any goalkeeper in club history, only behind Victor Valdés (534 appearances) and was the last remaining player of the current Barcelona squad to win Champions League in 2015.

Ter Stegen and FC Barcelona engaged in a back-and-forth last summer when the player refused to give some medical reports to the club and it was seen as an intentional hindrance in the signing of new (current) goalkeeper Joan García, as it seemed clear that the club wanted to get rid of the player. In the end, Ter Stegen was called one last time last month, but did not play, as he is third in line for preferred goalkeepers for Flick (García, Szczęsny and Ter Stegen).