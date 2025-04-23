Hansi Flick has high praise towards Carlo Ancelotti before the Copa final: "It's not nice to see what's happening to him"

HQ

Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona coach, was asked about Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid what he expects from their rival. The match will come in a delicate moment for Real Madrid, after their elimination from Champions League, and trailing behind Barcelona in LaLiga, having lost the two first "Clásicos" this year.

However, Flick has nothing but respect for the team, and particularly his coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who has been criticised a lot this year and is expected to leave the club after this season.

"They have an unbelievable team and one of the best coaches in the world. It's not nice to see what's happening with him. He's won everything with every club. He's a gentleman. I have the utmost respect. On Saturday we'll play the final against Real Madrid and against him, and it will be nice to see him."

Saturday's Copa match will be the third time both managers meet this season, but it won't be the last: the final Clásico of the year, as part of LaLiga, will take place on May 11. It could be decisive for Barça's aspirations for the title, and it could be Madrid's final shot at the title, if they manage to reach that date alive.