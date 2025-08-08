Hansi Flick, fined for his conduct during Inter-Barça match, receives one-match ban

HQ

UEFA has announced today that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and players Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal have been fined by the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee on Friday. As a result, Flick will not be during Barça's first match of the new season, when the League Phase starts next month.

Flick was given the one-match ban for his behaviour in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan (4-3), where he slammed his fist on the bench in the final minutes of the match, when Barça was eliminated from the competition, and later claimed that the result had been unfair due to decisions made by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak. He will have to pay 20,000 euros.

Meanwhile, Yamal and Lewandowski were fined €5,000 for failing to immediately report to the doping control room. That's the money Yamal earns every hour with his new contract. Finally, the club has also been fined for the conduct of the fans during that match: €5,250 for throwing objects and €2,500 for throwing flares.