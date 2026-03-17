Hansi Flick confirms he will retire at Barcelona, but doesn't say when

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Hansi Flick has revealed that he will retire from football after leaving FC Barcelona. He intends to fulfil his contract, running until 2027, with the club reportedly working on a new deal until 2028, as said by the re-elected president Joan Laporta on Tuesday (via Marca).

When asked about his future, the German coach said that "I think it's clear that I like working here, but the most important thing for me, that's how I feel it, is my independence. I have a great family and a lot of support, I receive a lot of support here in Barcelona, is fantastic. This is football, and I try to give my best to the team. We'll see. There's time. I'm not thinking about going anywhere else", said Flick in a press conference before Barça match on Wednesday, but was clear: "I'm not thinking about going anywhere else, this will be my last club, my last job, and that makes me happy".

Flick rejected talking more about personal matters and his role and focused on tomorrow's game against Newcastle, and remains optimistic about winning Champions League.