Hansi Flick complains about Marciniak, the referee of the Inter-Barça: "Every 50-50 decision went their way"

Hansi Flick was not happy with how the Champions League match against Inter was refereed. Despite the heroic comeback from his team, scoring going from 2-0 to 2-3, Francesco Acerbi scored in the 90+3 and sent the match to extra time. But the whole staff from Barcelona on the bench exploded, because prior to the goal there seemed to be a foul against Gerard Martín that the referee did not see, that would have ruled out the goal and almost certainly would have given Barça the victory.

Right after the match, speaking to the reporters in the media zone, Flick complained about Szymon Marciniak, the Polish referee. "I don't want to talk too much about the referee, but every 50-50 decision went their way. It makes me sad."

Flick complained that every doubtful decision was alway granted in favour of Inter, including that foul but also a penalty over Lamine Yamal in the second half that was ruled out by VAR because the foul had taken place right outside the box.

Marciniak is now target of hate from all Barcelona fans, remembering that he was also the referee that, months ago, ruled out a penalty for Atlético de Madrid over Real Madrid, that famous "double touch" that prompted UEFA to release a video to silence the complaints...

Now that they are out from Champions League, the next stop for Barça will the Clásico against Real Madrid on Sunday that could be vital for LaLiga: they are four points ahead of Madrid, a defeat would not be fatal, but could be very dangerous.