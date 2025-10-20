Hansi Flick comments on his gestures during latest Barcelona match: "I don't want my grandson seeing me doing this"

HQ

FC Barcelona grabbed a last minute victory in LaLiga against Girona last Saturday, when Ronald Araújo scored in the 94th minute to save Barça from another setback right before El Clásico next week. However, the match ended dramatically for coach Hansi Flick who saw two straight yellow cards and was sent-off, meaning he will miss Sunday's match against Real Madrid.

Flick was given a yellow card after seemingly applauding sarcastically after he disagreed with a referee decision, and when he saw and further protested, he left the pitch. In a press conference after that match, Flick said that he was applauding his player Frenkie de Jong, not the referee.

Three minutes later, he exploded in joy... and made two obscene gestures, which could potentially cause him missing more matches as a sanction beyond his previous red card. In press conference, he said the gestures he made in the celebration were against no one, only a celebration.

On Monday, on another press conference before Champions League match against Olympiacos, Flick admitted that, after seeing himself on TV, he was not proud. "I don't like seeing myself on television, my grandson seeing me doing this. Maybe I need to change my behaviour", he said when asked if he was more nervous now in Barcelona.

"I'm not nervous, I don't have the same emotions as before. When I was at Bayern, when we played against Barça, they told me I didn't smile. Now I have different emotions, and this club has changed me. I love the club and the city. I want to give everything. I live for the club."