Hans Zimmer will make the music for HBO's Harry Potter series

One of the first things people started discussing when HBO announced they were making a TV series based of the Harry Potter books were who they wanted to play Harry, Hermione, Ron and the other beloved characters. Especially because Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson became three of the most recognisable actors in the world after having the leading roles in the eight movies. Another iconic aspect of the movies is the music. John Williams' magical score took the first three movies to another level, so would he return for the TV series or could they possibly find anyone on the same level. Well, I have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that a press release announces that John Williams will not make the music for the Harry Potter TV series. Fortunately, we're told that Hans Zimmer and his music company Bleeding Fingers (specifially Kara Talve and Anže Rozman) are the ones replacing him.

For those of you who don't know: Zimmer is the legendary composer that made the brilliant music in movies like The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, Inception, Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, Madagascar, Sherlock Holmes, Interstellar, Dune and so much more, so my expectations for the Harry Potter series have been raised quite a bit.

It'll be interesting to hear what the music will be like, because Zimmer has this short tease about it: "Magic is all around us, often just beyond reach, but as in the world of Harry Potter, you simply must look for it. With this score we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honoring what has come before".