Hans Zimmer teases Dune: Messiah soundtrack

Hans Zimmer and Denis Villeneuve are set to work together once more in making Dune: Messiah, the third and final film in Villeneuve's Dune trilogy. Zimmer crafted the scores for both of the previous Dune movies, and in a new interview he's confirmed he'll be back for the third.

Speaking to Variety at the red carpet for F1, Zimmer was asked how things are going with Dune: Messiah. After gathering himself for a moment to think about what he could say, Zimmer said: "We've got something... We're on our way... but there's a lot of desert in front of us."

So, it seems like there's still a lot of work left to be done regarding the film's soundtrack, but work on the film is moving. Dune: Messiah is set for a December 2026 release, giving us some time for Zimmer, Villeneuve and everyone else involved to push through the desert ahead.