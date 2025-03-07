Hans Zimmer isn't interested in doing a Star Wars score

HQ

Hans Zimmer is one of the biggest names in film scoring today, and after bringing Denis Villeneuve's Dune to life with his music, he is often seen as a composer who would be perfect for other big franchises, particularly Star Wars. However, Zimmer isn't quite enamoured by that universe.

"John Williams is so masterful, and he's done that," Zimmer said in a conversation with Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz. "It's more orchestral ... and that's not why you hire me."

Zimmer has some praise for his fellow composer, Ludwig Göransson. "Ludwig is doing some really interesting things ... but how many interesting things do you want to put on this thing before it falls apart and isn't Star Wars anymore? ... The only reason I'd do it is if I could reinvent it."

So, don't expect Zimmer to be scoring a Star Wars movie anytime soon. Still, he has plenty of other work that we can enjoy, and Star Wars' music seems to be doing just fine right now.